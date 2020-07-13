18-year-old Damaj T. Showell allegedly shot at his father

A few days after turning himself in, an 18-year-old Bridgeville man is again wanted by police.

Warrants were issued for Damaj. T. Showell after he ran from police June 30. He turned himself in July 3 and was released on his own recognizance.

Around 10:40 p.m. July 9, Delaware State Police troopers were dispatched to the 21000 block of Mill Park Drive, in Bridgeville, for a domestic incident with shots fired. According to police, when Showell and his father argued earlier in the day, he told his 43-year-old father he would be back when it got dark outside. Showell's father was walking on Mill Park Drive after 10 p.m. when Showell, leaning out of the passenger's side window of a blue Mazda 6, allegedly shot at him with a handgun. The victim was not injured.

Showell now has active warrants for possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, possession of a firearm by a person prohibited, first-degree reckless endangering and breach of release.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact Troop 5 TFC Mongiello at 302-337-8253 or by calling 911. Information may also be provided by calling Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333 or via the internet at http://www.delaware.crimestoppersweb.com.