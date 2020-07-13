31-year-old Dionne D. Thomas charged

Delaware State Police arrested a Millsboro man after a traffic stop allegedly led to the discovery of drugs and a weapon.

The incident occurred around 2:10 p.m. on Saturday, July 11, when troopers observed a green 2009 Toyota Camry traveling northbound on Bethesda Road, south of Meadow Lane in Millsboro, with its left front headlamp "completely broken and inoperable." A traffic stop was initiated and contact was made with the driver, 31-year-old Dionne D. Thomas. The trooper detected an odor of marijuana.

A search of the vehicle led to the discovery of the following:

56.37 grams of marijuana 364 bags of heroin (2.548 grams) A Smith and Wesson M&P 45, loaded with four rounds and one in the chamber A box of .223 Remington AR-15 rounds Drug paraphernalia

Thomas was taken into custody without incident and charged with possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, possession of a deadly weapon by a person prohibited, possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance in a tier two quantity, two counts of possession of a firearm or ammunition by a person prohibited, possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, carrying a concealed deadly weapon, two counts of possession of drugs paraphernalia and failure to have two headlamps. He was committed to Sussex Correctional Institution on $130,700 cash-only bond.