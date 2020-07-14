Three things to know from Capital board meeting

Plans for Capital School District’s new interconnected middle schools at Pat Lynn Drive are moving forward. The board unanimously approved the design development documents at the July 8 meeting, giving architectural firm Becker Morgan Group the green light to submit plans to the state.

Brad Hastings, principal architect, presented slight changes like added conference rooms near the school’s entrance and scaled back glass on the outside.

A few board members, including Vice President Chanda Jackson-Short, asked that the public have another chance to review these plans. Interim Superintendent Sylvia Henderson suggested they work with Becker Morgan Group to send out a survey to community members and families.

The board will not approve final construction plans until September. In the meantime, Becker Morgan group will continue to meet with the district’s construction committee with the next meeting July 14. The firm will submit design development documents to the state July 17. Hastings said they will update the Dover Planning Commission Monday, July 20, after receiving a few questions and feedback in May.

For the full presentation, visit this site.

Reopening task force

The district has assembled a reopening task force, consisting of four committees: Health and Wellness, Academics and Equity, Operations and Services, and Human Resources.

In a July 7 letter, Henderson said members of this group will be considering three options. The school could reopen with all in-person classes that follow CDC guidelines, all remote learning or a mix of remote and in-person.

“We are not able to answer the big questions we are all asking, ‘When are we going back to school and what will it look like?’ Please know that we are working throughout the summer to be ready for any of the above three scenarios,” Henderson wrote.

She invited everyone to give thoughts in a survey at https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/KTXH8Y2. Henderson said she expects more information from the state this week.

Athletic Hall of Fame

Athletic Director Kevin Turner introduced a proposal to create a Dover High School Athletic Hall of Fame to recognize those who have left a legacy in Senator sports.

He said this is long overdue. “We should be eager to acknowledge and pay tribute to these athletes, coaches and other contributors to our rich tradition of high school athletics,” he said.

If the resolution passes at the next meeting Wednesday, July 22, Turner’s next steps will be to establish a board of five to 12 people who will lead the selection process. He said he will prioritize finding members that can give insight into Dover High’s early sports history.

“There’s very little in the form of history that’s been documented and is readily available to us,” he said.

He hopes to induct the first class in fall of 2021. As the proposal stands, people can submit nominations through an official form until March 1. Athletes would be eligible 10 years after they graduate, and coaches and other supporters would be eligible five years after leaving Dover High.

In other news …

Adewunmi Kuforiji, chief financial officer, was unanimously confirmed as the Interim Assistant Superintendent for Academic Services. The tax rate for financial year 2021 was approved at 2.1897 per $100 of assessed property value. It increased by almost 7% from last year’s rate. As part of last year’s referendum, operations expenses increased by 12 cents. The cost of special education programs went up by 2.5 cents. The board approved a temporary amendment that allows 12-month employees to carry over more than the typical maximum of 42 days of vacation time into the next fiscal year. The new policy only applies for the next six months and accommodates employees who could not take vacation time due to COVID-19 this spring.