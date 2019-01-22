At midseason, the Cape Henlopen Lady Vikings are one of the year’s surprise basketball teams.

At 9-1, Cape has been at the top of the hunt in the Henlopen North Division alongside fellow contenders Sussex Central (9-3), Sussex Tech (7-3) and Polytech (6-4).

After winning only 10 games a season ago, the Lady Vikings are one win away from matching that with 10 games to go. Head coach Pat Woods gives the credit to the team’s turnaround to hard work from the players and previous coach’s time with them.

“I inherited girls that work very hard,” Woods said. “I think coach (Lauren) Carra did a great job working with these girls and I hope to continue to help them improve.”

Cape’s ultimate weapon has been depth, from seniors to freshmen making contributions.

Woods says the team’s lone seniors, Alexis Watkins and Niyashja Mosley, have shown leadership and lead by example on the court with their versatility. After they played many minutes a season ago as undersized bigs, Woods and his staff made adjustments which benefited both players.

“This year, [Lexi] is able to play in her natural position as a guard, but she can rebound and defend anyone due to her role last year,” Woods said. “Niya has always had to defend the other team’s center, but now she can guard on the perimeter. She also naturally drives and passes very well and doesn’t have to bear the load of scoring as much.”

Another standout for the Lady Vikings this year has been junior guard Dania Cannon, who has bounced back nicely from an injury early in her high school career.

“Dania has been incredible for us, she tore her ACL during her freshman year, so not a lot of people have been able to see what she can do on a consistent basis,” Woods said. “I think they’re seeing it this year. She has the ability to control an entire game, get her teammates great shots and she has a ‘refuse to lose’ attitude.”

Fellow junior returnee, Ryleigh Elliott is good for quick spurts of offense, Woods said. “She can shoot well and knows how to pick her spots.”

Newcomers have also made their mark this year, especially juniors Abigail Hearn and Carlin Quinn at the forward position.

“Abbey and Carlin bring us great work ethic and lots of size and experience,” Woods said. “Abbey had to do everything for her team last year so she has a ton of ability. Carlin played in the WCAC, which is one of the toughest leagues in the country, and you can see it from the way she rebounds and defends.”

Cape Henlopen freshmen have gotten into the act as well. Several first year players, including Morgan Mahoney and Mehkia Applewhite, have seen significant playing time this year.

“Morgan has a knack for scoring and shot blocking. However, it’s her rebounding that has impressed me this year,” Woods said. “Mehkia is so physically gifted there are times when we all look at each other and laugh in amazement. Watching them grow as players is really fun.”

The Lady Vikings’ depth doesn’t end there. An impressive group of reserves has turned heads at the junior varsity level. Elizabeth Rishko, Lauryn Head, Kelly Bragg, Destiny Kusen, Mackenzie Vitolo, Jhayden Holloman and Taonshaye Trader have helped lead the JV team to a 10-0 mark.

“We have a group that play most of their minutes in the JV games, but would be full-time varsity players in many programs,” Woods said. “I’m excited about getting them more minutes, I wish they could get more varsity time, but there aren’t enough minutes to go around and they’ve been understanding.”