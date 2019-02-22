The brackets for the boys and girls 2019 DIAA Basketball tournaments were released on Friday afternoon.

DIAA hoops brackets:

The Sanford Warriors (16-4) are the No. 1 seed in the boys tournament, followed by the rest of the top eight who will all receive opening round byes; No. 2 Dover (20-0), No. 3 Caravel Academy (15-5), No. 4 Caesar Rodney (15-5), No. 5 Salesianum (11-9), No. 6 Glasgow (15-5), No. 7 St. Elizabeth (11-9) and No. 8 Salesianum (11-9).

The boys tournament tips off Tuesday, Feb. 26, followed by round two on Thursday, Feb. 28, quarterfinals on Saturday, March 2, semifinals on Thursday, March 7 and the finals Saturday, March 9.

The St. Elizabeth Vikings (17-3) are the top seed in the girls tournament, followed by No. 2 Sanford (16-4), No. 3 Conrad (15-5), No. 4 Woodbridge (20-0), No. 5 Caravel Academy (12-8), No. 6 St. Thomas More (16-4), No. 7 Hodgson (16-4) and No. 8 Cape Henlopen (17-3), rounding out the top eight seeds.

The girls tournament begins Wednesday, Feb. 27, continuing with round two on Friday, March 1, the quarterfinals on Monday, March 4, semifinals on Wednesday, March 6 and the finals Friday, March 8.