Smyrna and Salesianum finished tied with three titles each at the DIAA Individual Wrestling State Championships Saturday at Cape Henlopen.

The Eagles sent five wrestlers to the finals at Cape, with Gabie Giampietro, Joseph Natarcola and J.T. Davis coming away with titles.

Giampietro defeated Milford’s Corey Messick by a major decision (12-0) to win the 106 crown; Natarcola defeated Caravel’s Ethan Gray winning by decision (13-6) for the 120 title and Davis beat Christopher Handlin of Cape Henlopen by major decision (13-4) to win the title at 182.

Salesianum also took home three individual titles, won by Danny Stradley, Harry Latch and Zach Spence.

Stradley defeated Cape’s Will Ott by decision (195) to win the 195 title, Latch knocked off Smyrna’s Nicholas Natarcola by pin-fall for the 138 title and Spence pinned Milford’s Jack Thode in the 113 finals.

Behind the Eagles and Sallies, Caesar Rodney and Caravel Academy won two title apiece Saturday.

Jackson Dean and Kevin Hudson took home titles for the Riders; Dean defeated Lake Forest’s Seth Flemming by pin-fall for the 145 title and Hudson won by ultimate tiebreaker against Sussex Tech’s Jamie Schirmer for the 285 title.

Caravel’s Nicholas Hall and Alex Poore won title for the Bucs; Hall defeated Caesar Rodney’s Gabriel Degraffinreed by decision (2-1) for the 152 title and Poore won by decision (7-1) over Smyrna’s Jaxson Al-Chokhachy for the 126 title.

The rest of Saturday’s title winners included, Liam O’Connor (Delcastle, 160), Hugo Harp (Dover, 220), Anthony Caruso (Cape Henlopen, 132) and Brian Schneider (Middletown, 170).