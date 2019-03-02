The Hawks are headed to the final four March 7 after a 58-41 victory this afternoon at Dover High School.

The St. Georges Tech boys basketball team soared over Caesar Rodney 58-41 in the quarterfinals of the state tournament this afternoon at Dover High.

The Hawks' head coach, Rod Griffin, said the key to the win was defense.

"Before the game, I told them trophy cases are built on defense," Griffin said. "I thought we played phenomenal defense tonight. We had good contributions from a lot of guys, and Bones (Nah'Shon Hyland) did a spectacular job of controlling the pace."

Hyland scored 22 points to lead the Hawks who advance to the semifinals Thursday, March 7.

"This is our journey," said Griffin. "It's unfolding like it should."

St. Georges Tech, seeded fourth in the tournament, jumped out to an 18-10 first-quarter lead and extended the margin to 33-20 at halftime.

The Riders cut the lead to six, 38-32, with just over three minutes to play in the third quarter, but the Hawks ended the quarter on a 6-0 run for a 44-32 advantage.

In the fourth quarter, St. Georges Tech opened a 15-point lead with 4:46 to play when Hyland drove to the hoop for a basket and was fouled, and then sank his free throw.

The Riders responded with a basket and then a three-pointer to make the score 49-39 with 3:20 left to play, but that was as close as it would get.

St. Georges Tech's Le'Mar Wright hit a free throw and then Hyland sank two more for a 52-39 cushion with 2:24 to play.

Tyrese Owens poured in 10 for the Hawks who improved to 17-6. Michael McCants scored nine. Ahmad Taylor netted six. Kevin Paden scored five. Wright netted four, and Joseph Rinarelli added two.

The Hawks went 12-for-18 from the free throw line, 66.7 percent.

Caesar Rodney was led by Shaft Clark with 13, followed by Jaden Corbett with 11, Zayquan Eaton with seven, William Burke with five and Kamal Marvel with five.

The Riders made eight of 13 foul shots, 61.5 percent, and finished the season with a 16-6 record.