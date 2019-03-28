The former University of Delaware and Sanford School basketball standout got his start in the Smyrna Police Athletic League basketball program.

Anthony Mosley II was honored Saturday by the Smyrna Police Athletic League with the PAL Alumni Award, presented by PAL basketball coordinators Trina May and Warren May at John Bassett Moore Intermediate School.

Mosley played Smyrna PAL basketball and went on to star for Sanford School on two state championship teams and then at the University of Delaware where he was named the Blue Hens MVP in 2018.

“PAL was my foundation and I grew from there,” said Mosley. “Thank you to everyone in PAL for your support and encouragement.”

Warren May was Mosley’s first PAL coach.

The PAL Alumni Award is given in memory of Diane Guy Williams, a former PAL coach who died of cancer.