After a hot start, winning five games in a row, the Lady Ravens have cooled a bit, dropping two of their last three games entering this week’s play.

Tech started by knocking off Appoquinimink, Lake Forest, Smyrna, Delmarva Christian and Milford. A decisive 7-0 win over Woodbridge was sandwiched between losses to Middletown and Caesar Rodney. They are two of the top teams in the state, at a combined 14-1 on the year.

“Playing two of the top teams gives us the opportunity to understand our weaknesses and hopefully develop so that we’re prepared for the tournament,” said head coach Carlos Villa. “We hope to continue to see improvement and for our players to understand their specific roles.”

Tech’s offensive game has stood out. Through eight games, the Lady Ravens have outscored their opponents 31-7 for an average of four goals per game.

Leading the charge has been freshman phenom Lilly Short, who has a team-high 18 goals on the year, followed by senior Nicolette Phillips with seven goals and sophomore Emily Laz who has tallied three. Meanwhile, five other Lady Ravens have scored at least one goal.

There are still areas Villa would like to shore up in the home stretch.

“Our ability to score goals has been an obvious strength,” Villa said. “We’re continually trying to elevate our players’ decision making abilities. Technical and speed play are also components that need improvement.”

All of Sussex Tech’s remaining games are against the Henlopen Conference, including matchups with Henlopen South standout Indian River, Delmar and divisional matchups with Sussex Central, Polytech and Dover.

Their next contest will be yet another test, coming against a Cape Henlopen squad that opened the year with seven straight victories. sThe Lady Ravens will travel to take on the Lady Vikings Thursday at 6:30 p.m.