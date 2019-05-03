The Appoquinimink High School baseball team stayed undefeated with an 8-3 home win Thursday over Middletown. See a video and more than 30 photos from the game with this story.

The Appoquinimink High School baseball team improved to 13-0 with an 8-3 home win over Middletown Thursday.

After a 0-0 tie through two innings, the Jaguars scored four runs in the third and three runs in the fourth to take a 7-0 lead.

The Cavaliers battled back with three runs in the top of the fifth to make the score 7-3, but the Jags added an insurance run in the bottom of the fifth in the 8-3 win.

Lorenzo Carrier led the Jags' offense with two hits including a double and 3 RBI. Alex Jones and Keegan Miller each had two hits and two RBI, and Trevor Coleman hit a double for the Jags.

Appo's Mason Keene improved to 5-0 on the mound, going five and two-thirds innings, allowing three runs on five hits while striking out six. Krew Bouldin came on in relief for the Jags to complete the game.

For Middletown, Ben Falletta had two hits including a double and three RBI.

The Cavs fell to 4-8 this season.

NEXT GAMES

Appo hosts Smyrna Saturday, May 4 at 11 a.m. The Eagles are 2-9.

Middletown hosts Conrad Saturday, May 4 at noon. The Red Wolves are 6-7.