A state record in the pole vault and a near-record in the high jump were among the highlights during the first day of the state track and field championships today, May 17, at Dover High School.

A state record in the pole vault and a near-record in the high jump were among the highlights during the state track and field championships today, May 17, at Dover High School.

The two-day competition finishes Saturday, May 18 at Dover High.

The record-breaking performance happened in the girls Division 1 pole vault when Erin Kelleher of Padua cleared 12-feet-7-inches, breaking the previous record of 12-feet-3-inches.

The near-record came in the boys Division 1 high jump. Middletown's Elijah Wilson cleared 6-feet-10-inches, a half-inch from the Division 1 record and 1.25 inches less than the state record. He attempted 7 feet but couldn't quite clear the bar.

TOP 3 FINISHERS IN EACH EVENT, DAY ONE



Boys

3200 meters, Div. 1 - 1st, Andrew Avila, Charter School of Wilmington, 9:30.14; 2nd, Aidan Higley, Salesianum, 9:52.20; 3rd, Ryan Banko, Salesianum, 9:57.29.

3200 meters, Div. 2 - 1st, Connor Nisbet, Wilmington Friends, 9:36.82; 2nd, Nicholas Garrett, Tatnall, 9:42.23; 3rd, Brendan Balthis, Tatnall, 9:53.03.

4x800 relay, Div. 1 - 1st, Salesianum with Matthew Fillibin, Conor Ryan, Michael Keehan and Sean Banko, 8:07.27; 2nd, Charter School of Wilmington, 8:12.65; 3rd, Dover, 8:19.00.

4x800 relay, Div. 2 - 1st, Tatnall with Napoleon Hernandez, Larry Mathis, Joseph Cintavey and Nicholas Garrett, 8:07.87; 2nd, Caravel Academy, 8:14.89; 3rd, St. Mark's, 8:28.72.

Shot put, Div. 1 - 1st, Bradley Anyanwu, Dover, 50' 0.75"; 2nd, Jordan McGee, Dover, 49' 5.5"; 3rd, Braden Young, 49' 3.5".

Shot put, Div. 2 - 1st, Ritchy Corvil, Milford, 48' 6.75"; 2nd, Ryan Guidibo, Christiana, 45' 4"; 3rd, Jordan Mack, A.I. du Pont, 41' 10.5".

High jump, Div. 1 - 1st, Elijah Wilson, Middletown, 6' 10"; 2nd, Jordan McGee, Dover, 6' 2"; 3rd, Travon McVicker, Sussex Central, 6' 2".

High jump, Div. 2 - 1st, James Collins, Mount Pleasant, 6' 2"; 2nd, Michael Brown, Lake Forest, 6' 2"; 3rd, Elijah Edmunds, A.I. du Pont, 6' 2".

Long jump, Div. 1 - 1st, Gordon Smith, Delcastle, 22'; 2nd, Bobby Arnold, Hodgson, 21' 9"; 3rd, Brahmir Vick, Middletown, 21' 8".

Long jump, Div. 2 - 1st, Chase Brothers, Tatnall, 20' 11"; 2nd, Ja'Quai Bishop, A.I. du Pont, 20' 9.5"; 3rd, Zaid Barnes, Christiana, 20' 8.5".

* * * * * * * * * *

Girls

3200 meters, Div. 1 - 1st, Elizabeth Bader, Padua, 11:18.11; 2nd, Anna Cleary, Padua, 11:28.55; 3rd, Keely Arndt, Caesar Rodney, 11:40.12.

3200 meters, Div. 2 - 1st, Anna Pryor, Ursuline, 11:29.63; 2nd, Keelin Hays, Tatnall, 11:49.27; 3rd, Allison Shaw, Mount Pleasant, 11:58.00.

4x800 relay, Div. 1 - 1st, Padua with Madison Klapinsky, Geneva Laur, Maxine Lutz and Clare Mazzeo, 9:35.53; 2nd, Smyrna, 9:50.61; 3rd, Charter School of Wilmington, 10:09.54.

4x800 relay, Div. 2 - 1st, Ursuline with Anna Pryor, Rylee McGonigle, Emily Rzucidlo and Alaina McGonigle, 9:46.02; 2nd, St. Mark's, 10:04.77; 3rd, Newark Charter, 10:15.91.

Discus, Div. 1 - 1st, Chioma Njoku, Padua, 110'2"; 2nd, Alex Reid, Caesar Rodney, J 110'2"; 3rd, Cheyane Brown, Caesar Rodney, 100'7".

Discus, Div. 2 - 1st, Cierra Brown, Christiana, 113'5"; 2nd, Ayanna Obey, Mount Pleasant, 111'7"; 3rd, Jastin Washington, Christiana, 91'1".

Long jump, Div. 1 - 1st, Destiny Bailey-Perkins, Caesar Rodney, 17' 5"; 2nd, Sierra Romaine, Smyrna, 17' 3"; 3rd, Talasia Brickhouse, Polytech, 16' 9".

Long jump, Div. 2 - 1st, Jeannellie Robles Ortiz, Milford, 16' 4"; 2nd, Makayla Cross, Lake Forest, 15' 7.75"; 3rd, Abigail Kates, Archmere, 15' 6.5".

Pole vault, Div. 1 - 1st, Erin Kelleher, Padua, 12' 7" (state record, breaking the previous record of 12' 3"); 2nd (tie), Olivia Brozefsky, Cape Henlopen and Casey Talamini-Kelemen, Polytech, 9' 6".

Pole vault, Div. 2 - 1st, Destiny Parker, A.I. du Pont, 8'; 2nd, Alyson Maegerle, A.I. du Pont, 7'; 3rd, Jasmine Long, Milford, J 7'.