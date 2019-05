The DIAA released the 2019 Boys Lacrosse State Tournament brackets on Saturday afternoon.

The schedule for the first round is below; the opening round is scheduled for Tuesday, May 21 and Wednesday, May 22.







2019 DIAA Boys Lacrosse State Tournament

First Round

Tuesday, May 21

No. 4 Sanford (13-2) v. No. 13 Lake Forest (10-5) 4 p.m.

No. 2 Tatnall (14-1) v. No. 15 Indian River (10-5) 4 p.m.

No. 7 Middletown (13-2) v. No. 10 Caesar Rodney (10-5) 7 p.m.

No. 3 Salesianum (8-7) v. No. 14 Milford (11-4) 7 p.m.

Wednesday, May 22

No. 5 Archmere Academy (11-4) v. No. 12 Smyrna (12-3) 4 p.m.

No. 8 DMA (11-4) v. No. 9 Dover (8-7) 6 p.m. (@ Tower Hill)

No. 1 Cape Henlopen (13-2) v. No. 16 Appoquinimink (8-7) 7 p.m.

No. 6 Tower Hill (10-5) v. No. 11 Charter (10-5) 8 p.m.

Quarterfinals

Wednesday, May 29

Finals

Friday, May 31 or Saturday, June 1