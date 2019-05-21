No. 2 Tatnall, No. 3 Salesianum, No. 4 Sanford and No. 10 Caesar Rodney advanced to the DIAA Boys Lacrosse State Tournament Quarterfinals with opening round wins Tuesday night.

The conclusion of the first round is Wednesday, the quarterfinals will begin on Saturday.







Sanford 21, Lake Forest 10

Sanford advanced, knocking off Lake Forest 21-10. Freshman Collin Campbell led the way for the Warriors’ offense, scoring a team-high six goals while adding a helper. Senior Jack Leo added five goals and an assist, freshman Devon Lucky tallied four goals and three assists and sophomore Timothy Lucky scored three and assisted on three goals.

Tatnall 16, Indian River 3

Tatnall advanced to the quarterfinals, defeating IR, 16-3. Tatnall took an early lead, heading into the halftime break with an seven-goal advantage, 9-2. They’d outscore Indian River 7-1 in the second half to secure the victory.







Caesar Rodney 19, Middletown 6

Caesar Rodney defeated Middletown, 19-6, to advance to the quarterfinals. Sophomore Brian Page led the way on the goal sheet, scoring a game-high six goals. Junior James Cava tallied four goals and two assists, junior Sean Wooleyhand added three goals and three assists and senior Zachary Davis had a goal to go along with six helpers.







Salesianum 20, Milford 8

Salesianum advanced to the next round, defeating Henlopen South Champion Milford, 20-8. Sallies took advantage early, breaking out to a nine-goal lead after one quarter. Salesianum would increase their lead to 13 at halftime before finishing things off in the second half.





