Middletown High School is seeded 7th in the boys lacrosse state tournament and is scheduled to host No. 10 Caesar Rodney tonight, May 21, at 7 p.m. at Cavalier Stadium on South Broad Street in the first round.

Admission is $5.

The Cavaliers are 13-2, while the Riders are 10-5.

The winner will advance to the quarterfinals Saturday, May 25 against the winner of the first-round game between No. 2 Tatnall and No. 15 Indian River at a place and time to be announced.