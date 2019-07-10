The Great Wyoming Buffalo Stampede races start at 8 a.m. July 13 at Wyoming Park on Third Street in Wyoming, southwest of Dover.

The Great Wyoming Buffalo Stampede 5K and 10K are set for Saturday, July 13 at 8 a.m., at Wyoming Park on Third Street in Wyoming, southwest of Dover.

Participants are asked to park along the railroad tracks and walk to the park. Please do not park at Hall’s Restaurant.

The race organizers don’t allow participants to wear headphones or to run or walk with dogs or strollers to ensure runner safety and to comply with liability insurance standards. To request special accommodations, e-mail buffalostampederace@yahoo.com.

Registration is $30. Register at the event or online at TriSportsEvents.com. The military discount with ID is $20.

Those who register in advance can pick up their packet Friday, July 12 from 6-8 p.m., at the Wyoming Tavern to avoid the race day lines.

Registration on race day begins at 7 a.m.

Awards include a $100 cash prize for a new record in the 10K or 5K run. Records are: 10K male, 30:32 by Frank Sharkey in 1983; 10K female, 35:29 by Nadine Marks in 2000; 5K male, 15:25 by Mark Stalling in 2003; 5K female, 17:12 by Kate Fonshell in 1992.

The famous hand-carved buffalo awards go to the top three male and female 10K finishers in five-year age groups, starting at 9 and under through 80 and over. For the 5K walk, awards go to the top five male and female finishers. The awards presentation will take place after the last 5K/10K competitor finishes.

Participants receive a tech shirt and can attend the post-race party at Brown’s Tavern in Wyoming. Participants are welcome to bring a folding chair for a seat at the party.

The event is organized by the Downstate Delaware Striders & Riders and benefits the DDSR Laura Gondeck Memorial Scholarship and Addie Lessard Scholarship for Kent County high school students.

For more information, email buffalostampederace@yahoo.com or ray@TriSportsEvents.com.