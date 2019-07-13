Anthony Swierzbinski of Wilmington and Maleah Chumley of Camden won the 10K run, while Andrew Jakubowitch of Dover and Elizabeth Swierzbinski of Wilmington won the 5K run today, July 13, at Wyoming Park southwest of Dover.

A total of 260 competitors ran and walked their choice of a 5K or 10K course at the 41st Great Wyoming Buffalo Stampede today, July 13, at Wyoming Park southwest of Dover.

In the 10K run, Anthony Swierzbinski of Wilmington was the men's winner in 36:38.3, while Maleah Chumley of Camden won the women's race in 39:58.2. She was the third finisher overall.

In the 5K run, the men's champion was Andrew Jakubowitch of Dover in 17:55.3, while Elizabeth Swierzbinski of Wilmington won the women's race in 18:43.9. She was the second finisher overall.

The top 10 finishers in the 10K run were:

1. Anthony Swierzbinski, Wilmington, 36:38.3;

2. Michael Welch, Bear, 37:15.2;

3. Maleah Chumley, Camden, 39:58.2;

4. Andrew Shearer, Bear, 40:07.8;

5. Jake Landon, Bear, 40:16.4;

6. David Landon, Bear, 40:37.2;

7. Michael Roth, Newark, 42:10.7;

8. Mark Albert, Middletown, 42:39.7;

9. Manu Ramirez, Middletown, 43:04.0;

10. Conor Craig, Magnolia, 43:18.9.

In the 5K run, the top 10 finishers were:

1. Andrew Jakubowitch, Dover, 17:55.3;

2. Elizabeth Swierzbinski, Wilmington, 18:43.9;

3. Blaise Moyer, Magnolia, 18:47.6;

4. Kenny Guy, Felton, 19:14.9;

5. Tyler Sherman, Tucson, Arizona, 19:27.9;

6. Matt Moore, Prospect, Connecticut, 19:55.1;

7. Seth Flaherty, Camden-Wyoming, 20:02.1;

8. Michael Morgan, Dover, 20:46.0;

9. Eric Payne, Felton, 20:49.0;

10. Elainah Boyles, Camden, 20:55.7.

In the 5K walk, the top men's finisher was Don Zalenski of Magnolia in 37:40.8, and the women's champion was Dawn Riggi of Harrington in 40:51.6.

The event was presented by Downstate Delaware Striders and Riders with timing provided by TriSports Events.

For complete results, see the website trisportsevents.com.