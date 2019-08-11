Auden Jones of Clayton won the 5K run while Joanne Hastings of Harrington was the top female finisher Saturday. Proceeds from the event benefit the Clayton Fire Company. See the winners in each age group in this story.

Auden Jones of Clayton won the Running Hot 5K while Joanne Hastings of Harrington was the top female finisher Saturday at the Clayton Firehouse. Proceeds from the event will benefit the fire company.

Jones, 15, crossed the line in 19:48.6, while Hastings, 41, led all women with a time of 24:32.1.

A total of 49 runners and 13 walkers finished the course.

Here are the top 10 runners overall:

1. Auden Jones, 15, of Clayton, 19:48.3

2. Steven Wheeler, 35, of Still Pond, Maryland, 20:15.6

3. Dominick Schiavoni, 37, of Smyrna, 20:16.2

4. Tim Mulligan, 62, of Middleburg, Pennsylvania, 20:26.9

5. Joshua Flanagan, 15, of Townsend, 21:08.1

6. Dylan Powell, 26, of Galena, Maryland, 21:12.4

7. Greg Massey, 49, of Felton, 22:13.7

8. Duane Christy, 56, of Havre de Grace, Maryland, 23:05.5

9. William Wicks, 44, of Dover, 24:04.5

10. Todd Carmean, 57, of Bridgeville, 24:15.5

Age group winners

Women

Masters (ages 40 and over) – Tricia Massey of Felton, 25:35.2

10 and under – Anna Korpela of Smyrna, 28:08.0

11 to 14 – Erin Hirvela of Magnolia, 31:19.6

20 to 29 – Casey Hagy of Wilmington, 25:56.9

30 to 39 – Mindy Berry of Camden-Wyoming, 28:38.4

40 to 49 – Christina Bell of Clayton, 25:56.6

50 to 59 – Amy Parsell of Felton, 33:15.1

60 and over – Adele Wagner of Bel Air, Maryland, 26:16.9

Men

Masters (ages 40 and over) – Tim Milligan of Middleburg, Pennsylvania, 20:26.9

10 and under – Jacob Hirvela of Magnolia, 31:24.0

15 to 19 – Joshua Flanagan of Townsend, 21:08.1

20 to 29 – Dylan Powell of Galena, Maryland, 21:12.4

30 to 39 – Steven Wheeler of Still Pond, Maryland, 20:15.3

40 to 49 – Greg Massey of Felton, 22:13.7

50 to 59 – Duane Christy of Havre de Grace, Maryland, 23:05.5

60 to 69 – Marc Young of Smyrna, 27:03.2

70 and over – Phil Perry of Friendsville, Maryland, 27:15.8.

Top walkers

Men – Hoong Chow of Felton, 39:25.6

Women – June Jarrell of Smyrna, 39.31.1