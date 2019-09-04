First games Thursday in Delaware. Smyrna opens the season on the road at Middletown Friday. See the Eagles' schedule plus the preseason rankings for the state's top high school teams in this story.

Can you feel it? The cooler weather? As you drive by the high school, can you hear the coach’s whistle, the sound of a solid tackle and the marching band practicing?

High school football season kicks off this week in Delaware with games Thursday, Friday and Saturday.

“The crisp air these past few mornings makes the hair on back on my neck stand up,” said Gary Cimaglia Sr., the new executive director of the Delaware Interscholastic Athletic Association which supervises high school sports. “I came from a small town in Rhode Island, and as a kid I remember going to watch the high school games and thinking, ‘That’s what I want to do.’ Then when I got to play, it was best time of year for me.”

Cimaglia went on to coach high school football before moving to administrative jobs in athletics.

“The school spirit that sports bring out really galvanizes a community and people rally around it. All the sports can do that, but football seems to be the one that brings out the most people.”

New challenges for last year’s champs

While anticipation and excitement runs high at the start of the season, defending state champions Sussex Central and Woodbridge know it’s just the beginning of a marathon. And it’s not how you start – it’s how you finish.

Sussex Central lost the 2018 season opener to Hodgson 26-6, then won 12 games in a row including the Division 1 state championship, a 33-7 triumph over Salesianum.

Woodbridge stumbled to a 1-2 start including a 24-21 loss to Wilmington Friends, then reeled off 10 straight victories, culminating in a 33-9 victory in the Division 2 state title game over that same Friends team.

“It’s not about the team that’s the best in the beginning of year,” said Sussex Central head coach John Wells.

The defending Division 1 champs are ranked second in the preseason by the high school sports website MaxPreps while Hodgson is number one. Hodgson has 13 returning starters, and the Golden Knights bring back an experienced lineup with 12 starters from last year.

Wells said predicting the top competition is always difficult because no one knows how losing your graduating seniors will affect the rest of the team, some players transfer to different schools and some unknown players move up from junior varsity and have a breakout season.

“Salesianum has a lot of returning players and a couple kids who’ve transferred in,” said Wells. “Middletown is also a great program. Hodgson obviously has a lot of talented players coming back. Smyrna had guys hurt who have healed, and you can never count out the William Penns of the world. Dover retools pretty well. They’re talented. There’s going to be several teams vying for Division 1.”

Smyrna looking to bounce back

Smyrna High won three Division 1 state championships in a row from 2015 to 2017, but the graduation of talented players and some key injuries led to a 3-6 season last year.

While MaxPreps ranks Smyrna sixth in the state, the road doesn’t get any easier this year as the Eagles will face No. 2 Sussex Central, No. 4 Middletown, No. 5 Salesianum, No. 8 Dover and No. 9 Sussex Tech plus Glenelg of Maryland.

“This schedule may be the toughest schedule we've had during my tenure,” said head coach Mike Judy.

He said the team’s goals are to “stay healthy, compete every day at practice and games, and see continual development of fundamentals.”

Along with Glenelg, one of the new teams on Smyrna’s schedule this year is Milford, which has moved up to the Northern Division for Henlopen Conference schools with larger enrollments.

Is football a cash cow for schools?

With hundreds of people attending football games and ticket prices of $5 for adults at most schools, the sport generates a lot of money – but the expenses are high as well. Some schools don’t even come close to breaking even.

Smyrna High School athletic director Bill Schultz said the revenue from football game ticket sales isn’t enough to cover all the costs, such as football uniforms, helmets and equipment, coaches’ salaries, maintaining the stadium and electricity for those “Friday night lights.” The district is also responsible for paying workers such as announcers, clock operators, referees, chain crew, ticket sellers, custodial costs, police officers and security.

While a home football playoff game seems like it would be a financial bonus for those fortunate schools, they don’t receive ticket revenue from those games. It goes to the Delaware Interscholastic Athletic Association, the same as in other high school sports.

Cimaglia said the DIAA uses the funds from the tournament games to fund costs associated with the tournaments, such as paying referees and umpires, staffing, security, ticketing, trophies and medals.

The DIAA also serves as a resource for high schools about safety standards, concussion protocol, eligibility requirements for athletes and the rules for each sport.

“We’re here for them, but it’s the athletic directors and coaches who really have to make sure they’re following guidelines and make sure the athletes are properly equipped, preparing them to be competitive and safe.”

Qualifying for the state tournament

In Delaware, high school football teams are divided into Division 1 for schools with larger enrollments and Division 2 for schools with smaller enrollments. There is a Division 1 tournament and a Division 2 tournament.

In the Division 1 tournament, automatic berths go to the Blue Hen Conference Flight A champion and the Henlopen Conference Northern Division champion. The other four berths are determined by a point system.

In the Division 2 tournament, automatic berths go to the Flight B champ in the Blue Hen Conference and to the Southern Division winner in the Henlopen Conference. The other sixth berths are determined by a point system.

Here’s the point system for all teams:

Six points for a win over a Division 1 team,

Four points for a win over a Division 2 team,

Three points for a tie against a Division 1 team,

Two points for a tie against a Division 2 team,

One point for a loss to a Division 1 team,

One bonus point for each opponent that wins seven or eight games during the regular season,

One bonus point for each opponent that wins nine or 10 games during the regular season.

After totaling a team's points, that number is divided by the number of games a team played.

In case of a tie in the points standings, the first tie breaker is the team that won in head-to-head competition during the regular season if the tied teams played each other. The next tie breaker is the number of victories by a team’s opponents in the regular season. The third tie breaker goes to the team whose opponents had the fewest losses. If the teams are still tied, then the football tournament selection committee votes which team gets the higher seed in the tournament.

Smyrna High 2019 football schedule

Sept. 6 at Middletown 7:30 p.m.

Sept. 13 at Glenelg, Maryland 7 p.m.

Sept. 20 home vs. Sussex Central 7 p.m. (Be Bold Go Gold to fight childhood cancer)

Sept. 27 home vs. Salesianum 7 p.m. (Willis Ford Drive 4UR School fundraiser)

Oct. 4 home vs. Sussex Tech 7 p.m. (Smyrna-Clayton Pop Warner Night)

Oct. 11 at Dover 7 p.m.

Oct. 18 home vs. Milford 7 p.m. (Homecoming)

Oct. 25 at Caesar Rodney 7 p.m.

Nov. 1 home vs. Cape Henlopen 7 p.m. (Senior Night)

Nov. 8 at Polytech 7 p.m.