It was a close one, but the Smyrna High School football team lost at Glenelg, Maryland Friday night.

The Eagles jumped out to a 12-7 lead at the half.

Glenelg battled back for a 22-12 advantage in the third quarter.

In the final quarter, Smyrna surged back in front 26-22 with two TDs, but Glenelg scored a touchdown in the final seconds for the 29-26 win.

NEXT GAME: Smyrna, now 0-2, hosts defending Division 1 state champion Sussex Central Friday, Sept. 20. Game time at Charles V. Williams Stadium at Smyrna High is 7 p.m.

The Eagles are hosting "Be Bold Go Gold Night" to help fight childhood cancer, with special displays and fundraisers.