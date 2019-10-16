The program is for children in first to eighth grades with two divisions, one for beginners and one for more advanced wrestlers.

The final registration date for the Smyrna Little Wrestlers program for children in first to eighth grades is Thursday, Oct. 17 from 6-7:30 p.m., in the Ron Eby Wrestling Room at Smyrna High School. The entrance is at the rear garage door.

The season runs from Nov. 1 to Feb. 28 with optional tournaments on weekends.

Practices for the novice division for first and second-year wrestlers are Tuesdays and Thursdays from 6:15-7:15 p.m. Practices for the advanced division are Tuesdays and Thursdays from 7:15-8:45 p.m.

The child must have wrestling shoes to change into at practice. No shoes that have been worn outside are allowed on the mats.

Students don’t have to live in the Smyrna area and don’t have to attend Smyrna School District schools to participate.

The registration fee is $50 cash for the first child and $25 for each additional child from the same family. At registration, a parent or guardian also needs to bring a copy of the birth certificate, insurance card and school progress report for the program to keep. For more information, see the website www.SmyrnaWrestling.com and the Facebook page.