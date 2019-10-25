The Southern Division champion Indians will face Northern Division champ Smyrna at Woodbridge High School

Indian River High School will be competing for the Henlopen Conference volleyball title Saturday, Oct. 26 at noon at Woodbridge High School.

The Southern Division champion Indians will take on Northern Division champion Smyrna, trying to snap the Eagles' string of four straight conference titles.

Indian River compiled a 13-2 overall record, including a 3-1 home win over the Eagles Oct. 15. Smyrna won the first game 25-20, but the Indians won the next three, 25-21, 25-16 and 25-21.

The Eagles finished the regular season 10-5 overall.

All tickets will be $5 at the door.