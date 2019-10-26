The Eagles improved to 6-2 overall, 5-0 in the Northern Division. The Riders fell to 3-5.

The Smyrna High School football team won its sixth straight game Friday night, a 44-23 victory over Caesar Rodney in Camden.

In the wild first quarter, the Eagles struck first on a 56-yard touchdown pass from Aidan Sanchez to Devin Smith, with Wayne Knight running for the two-point conversion and an 8-0 lead.

The Riders answered with a 70-yard touchdown run and two-point conversion to tie the game at 8-8.

Smyrna retook the lead 16-8 when Sanchez passed to Makhi Jackson for a 21-yard TD, and Knight ran for the conversion.

CR followed with a 25-yard field goal to pull to within 16-11, but the Eagles came right back to score on a four-yard pass from Sanchez to Jackson. The conversion was stopped, but Smyrna led 22-11.

After a wild opening quarter, neither team scored in the second.

After the half, Sanchez connected with Jackson again on a 35-yard touchdown strike, and Espie Hart caught the two-point conversion pass from Knight for a 30-11 advantage.

In the fourth quarter, the Eagles extended the lead to 38-11 when Yamir Knight caught a 31-yard TD pass from Nick Richardson, and Knight ran for the conversion.

Caesar Rodney scored next on a 42-yard pass to pull within 38-17 but the Eagles stopped the two-point conversion run.

Then Knight burst through the Riders' defense for a 65-yard touchdown run for a 44-17 margin. The two-point conversion failed.

CR added a late touchdown on a one-yard run, but Smyrna stopped the conversion try for the final 44-23 score.

RECORDS: Smyrna improved to 6-2 overall, 5-0 in the Northern Division. The division champ earns an automatic berth in the state tournament.

The Riders fell to 3-5.

NEXT GAME: The Eagles host Cape Henlopen Friday, Nov. 1 at 7 p.m., on Senior Night, the final regular season home game at Charles V. Williams Stadium. The Vikings are 2-6, coming off a 34-18 win Friday night over Polytech.