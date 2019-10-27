The Southern Division champ Indians topped Northern Division champ Smyrna 3-1 by scores of 25-21, 15-25, 25-19 and 27-25.

Indian River defeated four-time defending champ Smyrna Saturday to win the Henlopen Conference volleyball title at Woodbridge High School.

The Southern Division champion Indians topped the Northern Division champ Eagles 3-1 by scores of 25-21, 15-25, 25-19 and 27-25.

This was the third straight year Indian River and Smyrna faced each other in the conference title match.

Statistical leaders for the Indians were:

Camryn Ehlers, 31 assists, 8 digs and 1 ace;

Raychel Ehlers, 29 kills, 19 digs and 1 block;

Marianni Chavez, 18 assists, 2 digs and 1 ace;

Jessica Amezcua, 16 digs, 2 assists and 1 ace;

Siera Johnson 15 kills and 1 block;

Citlaly Macedo, 9 digs and 1 ace;

Vasilia Diakos, 4 kills, 1 block and 1 dig;

Natalie Burnshaw, 3 digs, 2 kills and 1 ace;

Skylar Kneller, 2 blocks and 1 kill.

NEXT MATCHES: The Indians, 14-2, and the Eagles, 10-6, are awaiting the announcement of seedings in the state tournament.

The first round is scheduled for Thursday, Oct. 31.

Top-seeded teams receive a first-round bye and will play in the second round Saturday, Nov. 2.