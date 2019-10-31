Coach cites concerns for student-athletes' safety

The varsity and freshman football teams at Polytech High School have forfeited their remaining games for the 2019 season.

Their withdrawal from competitive play is due to a shortage of available players and concerns for student-athlete safety, Polytech said.

Varsity head coach Robert Mason made this difficult decision out of concern for student-athletes’ well-being, the district said in a press release.

“Coach Mason’s decision to withdraw our student-athletes from competition for the rest of the season has been a very difficult one, and we share in the disappointment that our students, families, and community members likely are feeling,” superintendent Amelia E. Hodges said. “However, I support Coach Mason’s decision, as we are unwilling to compromise the health and safety of our student-athletes.”