The Eagles are seeded third in the tournament and host sixth-seeded Salesianum

Smyrna High earned the third seed in the DIAA Division 1 state football tournament and will host sixth-seeded Salesianum Friday, Nov. 15 at 7 p.m.

The Eagles are 8-2 while the Sallies are 6-4. Smyrna defeated Salesianum earlier this season, 18-10.

Hodgson (10-0) is the top seed, while Middletown (9-1) is seeded second. They both receive first-round byes.

The other first round game, fourth-seeded Sussex Central (8-2) hosts fifth-seeded Concord (6-4), also Friday, Nov. 15 at 7 p.m.

If Smyrna defeats Salesianum, the Eagles will advance to the semifinals at Middletown.