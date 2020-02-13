Game results and top scorers from the first three days and the schedule for the rest of the tournament which continues Feb. 14-16
The Capital Classic middle school basketball tournament continues Friday, Feb. 14 through Sunday, Feb. 16 at Milford Central Academy/High School.
Here are the results from the first three days:
Feb. 7 at Woodbridge Middle School
Game 1 - Gunning Bedford girls 55, Chipman girls 12
Top scorers
Gunning Bedford: Mya Braxton 21, Chasity Wilson 18
Chipman: Kirja Hickman 6
Game 2 - Chipman boys 38, Gunning Bedford boys 28
Top scorers
Chipman: Jackson Starkey 13, Charles Shorts 11
Gunning Bedford: Rashid Usery 5
Game 3 - Postlethwait girls 24, Woodbridge girls 18
Top scorers
Postlethwait: Reagan White 7, Sydney Hatch 4, Kendall Baker 4
Woodbridge: Keira Parker 4, De’aira Lopez 3, Tianna Neal 3
Game 4 - Woodbridge boys 51, Postlethwait boys 37
Top scorers
Woodbridge: Aviyon Matthews 15, Dreden Lake 14
Postlethwait: Dorelle Little 14
Feb. 10 at Woodbridge Middle School
Game 5 – Holy Cross girls 30, Fifer girls 27
Top scorers
Holy Cross: Ashtyn Torbert 8, Cassidy Yionst 7
Fifer: Reghan Robinson 16, Mia Peacock 6
Game 6 - Holy Cross boys 43, Selbyville boys 38
Top scorers
Holy Cross: Mark Bieker 12, Pierce Cheslock 10, Casey Manu-Gyamfi 8
Selbyville: Kyle Custis 16, Jace Jarmon 6
Game 7 - Dover girls 38, Selbyville girls 18
Top scorers
Dover: Sara Benson 12, Arian Brock 8
Selbyville: Mya Whittington 9, Sophie Scurci 3
Feb. 11 at Woodbridge Middle School
Game 8 - Millsboro girls 26, Beacon girls 24
Top scorers
Millsboro: Selaya Garrison 11, Cekaiya Stuckey 10
Beacon: Brianna Loper 8, Natalya Roundtree 5
Game 9 - Gauger-Cobbs boys 30 Beacon boys 28
Top scorers
Gauger-Cobb: Bryson Lane 9, Walter Bess 9
Logan Klein 18 rebounds
Beacon: Jeremain Jackson 10, Nemo Ricketts 8
Game 10 - Gauger-Cobbs girls 27, Mariner girls 26
Top scorers
Gauger-Cobb: Kyla Reed 11, Bria Brown 7
Mariner: Olivia Burkentine 13, Ava Iacono 6
Game 11 - Fifer boys 51, Mariner boys 47
Top scorers
Fifer: Alex Doughty 21, Khalil Kemp 13
Mariner: Carlton Bruinton 12, Isaiah Ayers 9
SCHEDULE
Friday, Feb. 14 at Milford Central Academy/High School
Loser of the girls PCA/Kirk game Feb. 12 vs. Fifer girls, 5 p.m.
Holy Cross girls vs. Milford girls (4-4), 6:30 p.m.
Dover Central boys (7-2) vs. Milford boys (9-0), 8 p.m.
Saturday, Feb. 15 and Sunday, Feb. 16 at Milford Central Academy/High School
Each day, games begin at 9 a.m., with four third-place contests followed by four championship games. The last contest starts at 7:30 p.m.
Admission fees and info
Entry fee is $5 for all spectators at all sites. Players, managers, school principals, administrators and coaches of Capital Classic teams will be admitted free.
To follow the results and schedules, see De Preps/Rivals.com and “Basketball Forum.” For more information, email the tournament director at billardito@msn.com.