This is the first time the Jaguars won Flight A.

Appoquinimink Jaguars boys basketball will play John Dickinson School in the Blue Hen Conference Flight A/B championship Feb. 29.

Jaguars head coach Tom Purse said this is the first time the team has won Flight A.

Appo finished the season 16-4, with their losses against William Penn, Delcastle, St. Andrew’s School and Middletown. John Dickinson’s regular season record is 15-5, with one of their losses also versus St. Andrew’s.

The Wilmington school ended with three losses in a row, while the Jaguars finished with a two wins, beating eight of their last nine opponents.

The conference championship will be at noon at St. Mark’s High School, 2501 Pike Creek Road in Wilmington.