Milford High School’s Jack Thode won the 120-pound title at the DIAA state individual wrestling championships Feb. 28 and 29 at Cape Henlopen High School.
In the championship match, Thode defeated Dylan Knight of Caravel 3-2.
Thode led a strong performance by the Bucs who also captured two seconds and four third-place finishes:
Trenton Grant, second, 126 pounds,
Anthony Diaz, second, 285 pounds,
Corey Messick, third, 113 pounds,
Tim O’Hara, third, 138 pounds,
Gaij Copes, third, 170 pounds,
Bevensky Augustine, third, 182 pounds.