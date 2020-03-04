Gabe Giampietro at 106 pounds, Joseph Natarcola at 145, J.T. Davis at 182 and Hugo Harp at 220

Smyrna High crowned four champions at the DIAA state individual wrestling championships Feb. 28 and 29 at Cape Henlopen High School.

Gabe Giampietro won the title at 106 pounds with a 15-0 technical fall in 4:37 over Chris Gandolfo of Salesianum.

Joseph Natarcola defeated Jevon Safford of Sussex Central 3-0 to capture the 145-pound championship.

At 182 pounds, J.T. Davis won the title with an 18-3 technical fall over Sussex Tech’s Josh Negron in 4:47.

Hugo Harp captured the championship at 220 pounds by defeating Hiram Lasher of Sussex Central, 3-1.

Finishing second for the Eagles was Amir Pierce at 132 pounds.

Placing third was Jamar Wells at 120 pounds.

That gave the Eagles top-three finishes in six of the 14 weight classes and wrapped up another impressive season following their victories in the Henlopen Conference Tournament and the Division 1 dual-meet state tournament.