The Jaguars girls basketball season came to an end March 4 after losing to the Lake Forest Spartans 44-57.

Trailing early, Appoquinimink was down 5-14 at the end of the first quarter but outscored Lake Forest 15-14 in the second. The half ended 20-28.

The Jaguars struggled to close the gap, only scoring 9 compared to the Spartans’ 16 in the third. Despite outscoring Lake Forest in the fourth, Appo could not catch up.

Senior Madelyn Nau led the team with seven steals and three assists. Junior Brielle Smith had the most points with 17. Junior Hannah Cini had eight rebounds.

The Jaguars ended their regular season 10-9, winning their last four games. Head coach Kevin Smith said in an email they needed all four of those wins to make the playoffs.

“This season has been one of the most rewarding seasons of my coaching career,” Smith said. “The playoff game didn’t end the way we would have liked, but the future looks bright.”

Smith said they lost two starters to injuries right before the season started.

He said the 2019-20 season was led by Brielle Smith, averaging 12 points per game; senior Skylar Luc, averaging eight rebounds and two blocks per game; and Cini averaging 6.4 points, 8.3 rebounds and 2.8 steals per game.