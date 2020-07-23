Talag joins Nanticoke Memorial Hospital medical staff

Delaware News Desk

Nanticoke Memorial Hospital welcomed nurse practitioner Michelle Talag to its medical staff.

Talag, primary care provider, joined Nanticoke in May and is currently accepting new patients to her practice located at the Nanticoke Health Pavilion, 100 Rawlins Drive, Seaford. To make an appointment, call 990-3300.

Talag received both her Bachelor of Science in nursing and her Master of Science Degree in nursing – family nurse practitioner from Wilmington University. Talag previously worked as an intensive care nurse and has held leadership positions in nursing at local hospitals.

Talag served as a nurse in the progressive care unit at Nanticoke from 2013 to 2015. Talag is a member of the American Association of Nurse Practitioners.