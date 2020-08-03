Delaware Coastal Airport gets new leadership

Delaware News Desk

New leadership has been announced at Delaware Coastal Airport in Georgetown.

Robert L. Bryant, of Salisbury, Md., was appointed as manager of airport and business park operations by Sussex County officials on Tuesday, July 28.

He takes the place of Eric Littleton, who returned to NASA’s Wallops Flight Facility in Virginia for a new post after a year in Sussex. Former airport manager Jim Hickin, who retired in fall 2019, returned to lead the airport part-time until Bryant was appointed.

Bryant will oversee the day-to-day operations of the airport, which has roughly 35,000 landing and takeoff operations annually, as well as the adjacent Delaware Coastal Business Park.

Bryant holds a bachelor’s degree in technical careers (airline and airport management) from Southern Illinois University. He is accredited by the American Association of Airport Executives and holds his own private pilot’s license.

Bryant has worked in the airport industry for four decades, in the fields of aviation management, consulting and education. He’s held various positions at airports in Louisiana, West Virginia and Maryland, dating back to the late 1980s.

Most recently, he served for 23 years as the director of the Salisbury-Ocean City: Wicomico Regional Airport.

“Bob has the right mix of general aviation understanding, project development and long-term management experience our airport needs to get to the next level,” said county administrator Todd F. Lawson. “He knows municipal airports, he understands how to work with elected leaders and navigate the funding channels at the local, state and federal levels. There’s no question he’s more than qualified, and we look forward to parlaying his experience, expertise and enthusiasm for aviation as the county continues to improve the airport in the years to come.”

Since retiring in 2016, Bryant has served as a college instructor and as an assistant project manager for a New Orleans-based aviation, energy and community planning firm.

“I really missed being on an airfield, and this is an excellent opportunity to get back around the aviation community I have known and loved for more than 30 years,” Bryant said. “I’m excited to be joining Sussex County and thank the county council for this chance to get my hands back in the business, planning new projects and making sure our pilots and aircraft can continue to enjoy and rely on the best possible aviation infrastructure.”

Sussex County has been making multi-million-dollar improvements at Delaware Coastal Airport for over a decade, including extending the main runway to accommodate larger runway. The longer runway will allow planes to fly into the airport for conversion work at the business park’s ALOFT AeroArchitects.

“The airport and business park are a critical economic development tool for Sussex County, so it’s an absolute win to have someone of Bob’s credentials join to help lead our efforts to grow,” said Sussex County Council President Michael H. Vincent said. “We look forward to working with him.”