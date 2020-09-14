Jake's Seafood House in Rehoboth to close

Jake’s Seafood House, a Rehoboth Beach dining staple for decades, will close in less than a week.

Owners Billy and Lois Klemkowski announced the Sunday, Sept. 20, closure on the business’s Facebook page Monday, Sept. 14.

"I've been doing this for 33 years and the restaurant business has been getting considerably more stressful, even before the virus hit," Billy Klemkowski said. "And there is considerably more competition with other restaurants in the area. Before the virus hit, there was actually an overabundance of restaurants."

Jake’s opened at 19178 Coastal Highway on Route 1 in March 2003. The restaurant’s original location, on the corner of Baltimore Avenue and First Street in downtown Rehoboth Beach, was open from 1988 to 2017.

Klemkowski said the decision to close came after another restaurant group approached him recently, offering to purchase the 2-acre Route 1 property and restaurant.

"It was just getting harder and the COVID didn’t help," he said. "Survivability was going be more difficult over the winter because sales this summer weren't nearly what they should have been. I think it's time to move on and my wife agreed."

Jake's has about 22 employees, including the Klemkowskis' son, Will, who served as general manager.