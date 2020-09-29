New produce market coming to Georgetown Plaza

A produce market is set to open in Georgetown later this year.

Produce Depot will occupy a unit in Georgetown Plaza, between Flex World Fitness and Cricket Wireless.

Koksal Karadere, of Middletown, and Ayham Calik, of Milton, are partnering on the venture.

Karadere owns Ocean Grill in Lewes and Paprica Grille in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. He previously owned two diners in Easton, Maryland.

According to Karadere, Produce Depot will offer the gamut of fruits and vegetables, from both Delaware and across the U.S.

"Green beans, lettuce, peppers, cucumbers, tomatoes, asparagus, all kind of greens like kale, traditional Asian vegetables," he said, to name a few.

Karadere said they'll likely also sell some other farm-fresh products, like milk and eggs.

He expects to open by the end of November at the latest.