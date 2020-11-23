‘Made in the USA’ pays off for Harbeson business: JennyGems flourishes during pandemic

When the pandemic hit, Jenny and David McMillan had just taken a big risk.

They had leveraged credit and sold a home to purchase an expensive piece of equipment for their business, JennyGems, when suddenly, COVID-19 forced the Millsboro couple to close their store. Their online sales decreased by about 70%.

“We went into panic mode,” Jenny said.

However, much to her surprise, JennyGems is not only surviving the pandemic but growing and thriving.

The McMillans launched JennyGems in 2015, selling “little signs that say quirky things” and other home décor online. Later, they opened a store in Harbeson.

At first, the McMillans imported all their inventory from China. They had begun looking into producing goods themselves and had purchased their first piece of equipment when coronavirus restrictions began.

All the inventory they sold stopped arriving from overseas and sales plummeted. Without much choice, the McMillans made the decision to begin producing their own products in Harbeson.

More:Average daily COVID-19 case count in Delaware tops 400 for the first time

More:This chicken is living a charmed life after being picked up by animal control

Jenny started sharing videos on social media, telling the public about how they had made the switch to 100% “Made in the USA.” The response was overwhelming.

“People are coming in saying they want to support us because we’re making our products here,” Jenny said. “We’re having other gift shops saying their customers don’t want imports so they want to wholesale our products in their stores.”

Sales skyrocketed, up 50% online and 40% in-store compared to last year. The McMillans bought more equipment and hired more employees to keep up with the demand.

Prior to the pandemic, JennyGems employed seven people, now it’s up to 24. Jenny herself works seven days a week.

“I’m not going to complain, because I know so many people’s businesses are not doing well because of the pandemic,” she said.

JennyGems participates in Small Business Saturday every year. This year, they’ll offer a to-be-decided storewide discount, as well as giveaways, on both Black Friday and Small Business Saturday.

More:Santa’s house returning to Lewes beginning Nov. 28

More:Young hockey player from Dover in for 'fight of his life' after severe spinal injury during game

In another fortunate twist of fate, the JennyGems store is located in an old Dunkin’ Donuts, at 26850 Lewes Georgetown H. That means the building has a drive-thru window.

“We have a lot of customers who are concerned about the coronavirus,” Jenny said. “They can shop online and we’ll hand them their merchandise in our drive-thru.”

Learn more at JennyGems.com.

More:Where to get COVID-19 tests in Delaware before Thanksgiving