Rosenfeld's, Big Fish partner for South Bethany store

Rosenfeld's Jewish Deli and Big Fish Restaurant Group are teaming up to take over the McCabe's Gourmet Market space in South Bethany.

McCabe's Gourmet Market, located in York Beach Mall on Coastal Highway, has been owned by Richard and Rebecca Mais for over 30 years. They're retiring "on their own terms," according to a Facebook post from Rosenfeld's.

Rosenfeld's and Big Fish will share the Big Fish Market space, offering Rosenfeld's deli meats, chopped liver, smoked fish, knishes, pickles and bagels; and Big Fish's fresh fish, beef, steaks, cheeses, breads and prepared foods.

There will also be a dine-in space for Rosenfeld’s, according to the post. They hope to open by Memorial Day weekend 2021.

South Bethany will be Rosenfeld's fourth location, in addition to Wilmington, Rehoboth Beach and Ocean City.

Big Fish Grill has locations in Wilmington and Ocean View and a combination restaurant and market in Rehoboth Beach.