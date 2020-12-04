Nuevo Taco, formerly Modern Mixture, closes in Rehoboth

Nuevo Taco has shuttered in Rehoboth Beach, ending an era for restaurateur Leo Cabrera.

Cabrera moved to the Delaware beaches from Mexico City when he was 16. He started waiting tables while going to school, eventually obtaining a bachelor’s and a master’s degree in biology.

The Great Recession hit and jobs in his field were scarce in the area, Cabrera said, so he continued working in restaurants.

In 2012, he was working at Mariachi’s Restaurant in Rehoboth when the space at 62A Rehoboth Ave. opened up. Cabrera saw an opportunity in the narrow building and opened Modern Mixture.

“I didn’t cook at the time. I only knew the basics,” he said.

That's surprising for a restaurant that quickly became a local’s favorite, known for its fish tacos and healthy-yet-flavorful international menu.

Cabrera also briefly operated Modern Mixture Too in Milton. His problem there was something he experienced in Rehoboth, as well: a lack of good help. For that reason, earlier this year, he made the decision to rebrand Modern Mixture as Nuevo Taco and revamp the menu.

“Trying to find reliable help has been a challenge, so I made the decision to make the menu easier to execute,” he said.

Then came COVID-19. The now 40-year-old Cabrera said business remained good, and when his partner got a new job in Pennsylvania, he was willing to travel back and forth.

“But the pandemic made it difficult. It was so stressful at times to get good employees,” he said. “So we decided to put the restaurant up for sale.”

Cabrera plans to return to school, possibly to study radiology.

“It was a real pleasure serving everyone,” he said.

