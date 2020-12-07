Federal Fritter to bring 'walkable, popable' fine dining to Rehoboth Beach

A little piece of Washington D.C. fine dining is taking a permanent vacation in Rehoboth Beach.

Husband-wife team Todd Gray and Ellen Kassoff have owned the award-winning Equinox restaurant, a stone’s throw from the White House, for over 20 years. Now they’ll open Federal Fritter at 62A Rehoboth Ave., formerly the site of Nuevo Taco/Modern Mixture.

Equinox’s menu has always featured risotto fritters, of one type or another.

“Every time we try to change or remove them there’s a revolt,” Kassoff said. “We know how popular they are and we’ve been toying with the idea for a while.”

The sometimes sweet, sometimes savory, always hot and crispy fritters are made with panko crumbs and Parmesan cheese. They come in varieties like artichoke or apple (many of them vegan) and are served with complements such as Sriracha mayo or crème fraîche.

Federal Fritters will be served in cardboard cones, making them “walkable and popable” for boardwalk strollers and beachgoers. They’re cheap, too, at a about a dollar each.

“Once people try these fritters, they’re going to forget all their COVID woes,” Kassoff said.

Federal Fritter is applying for licensing and permits and will open as soon as possible.

