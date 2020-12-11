Food Lion upgrades stores in Delaware, Maryland

Food Lion has updated 70 stores in Delaware and Maryland, part of a $212.5 million investment in 112 stores across the mid-Atlantic region.

According to an economic impact study done by Towson University’s Regional Economic Studies Institute, the renovations will generate a $360 million economic impact in the towns and cities the stores serve.

About 400 new Delaware jobs and 1,150 Maryland jobs were created by the renovations, the company said

Updates include:

New signage

A more efficient checkout process

A bigger selection of easy and affordable family meals, grab-and-go items and pre-sliced deli items

Expanded variety and assortment across all departments, specific to customer needs and wants at each location

More "local goodness" items

An expanded variety of craft beer and limited reserve wines (in Maryland only)

More natural, organic and gluten-free items

More fresh produce and meat

Additional safety equipment and protocols for a safe and clean environment

More:Delaware joins antitrust lawsuits against Facebook over Instagram, WhatsApp acquisitions

Many Delaware and Maryland stores now feature Food Lion To Go, Food Lion’s grocery pickup service. Some stores also offer or will soon offer home delivery.

Local stores are celebrating the completed remodels with random giveaways through the next week, ranging from reusable shopping bags to gift cards.

The South Carolina-based Food Lion has remodeled more than 90% of its over 1,000 stores across 10 states. The company's next big step is remodeling 62 North Carolina, South Carolina and Georgia stores it plans to acquire from Southeastern Grocers in January.

“Nourishing our neighbors in the towns and cities we serve is core to everything we do, and we’re excited to welcome customers to their fresh, new Food Lion," said Meg Ham, president of Food Lion. "Neighbors, many who have shopped in their local Food Lion for decades, are now able to enjoy a new grocery shopping experience through the significant investments in our stores, associates and communities."

More:Superior Court rules that deer hunters can hunt with semi-automatic rifles in Delaware

Food Lion also announced donations to help feed the hungry. They include $100,000 to the Maryland Food Bank for the Supporting Wellness At Pantries initiative, which focuses on nutrition education, and $75,000 to the Food Bank of Delaware to purchase a refrigerated truck and food for mobile market distributions.

Additionally, every agency that picks up "food rescue" products, or products that are edible but don't meet sales standards, from Food Lion's mid-Atlantic stores will receive a $1,000 donation.

Food Lion now is owned by one of the world’s largest food retail groups, Ahold Delhaize, which is based in The Netherlands.

More:Milford officer shot at Rehoboth Beach motel, suspect killed, state justice department says