Duck Donuts opens in downtown Rehoboth Beach

You can design your own doughnut in downtown Rehoboth Beach.

Duck Donuts opened at 33 Wilmington Ave. on Dec. 11. It's the second Duck Donuts franchise in Delaware (the other is in Newark) and the first for owners Charles and Julia Vaughan, who recently moved to Milton from Alexandria, Virginia.

Duck Donuts offers "warm, fresh and made-to-order donuts paired with a great selection of coffees," according to the company's website. Patrons can "coat, top and drizzle" a freshly made vanilla cake doughnut as they wish or order from a variety of signature and featured doughnut.

Doughnut breakfast sandwiches, sundaes and milkshakes are also offered. The Rehoboth store features Hopkins Farm Creamery ice cream.

Due to the pandemic, for now, Duck Donuts is taking orders outside. The Vaughans have purchased a neighboring space that will allow them to add indoor seating and host birthday parties when they can operate at full capacity.

The Rehoboth store is open from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. daily. It will be closed Christmas Day. Hours will be extended in the spring and summer.

Duck Donuts started in Duck, North Carolina, in 2007, when founder and CEO Russ DiGilio opened his first store. The company now has close to 100 stores and is headquartered near Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania.

For more information, call 302-727-5315 or go to duckdonuts.com.