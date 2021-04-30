Artisans’ Bank adds Kevin Hersh as Senior VP Chief Credit Officer

Delaware News Desk

Artisans’ Bank announced the addition of Kevin Hersh as senior vice president chief credit officer.

Hersh is responsible for the overall management of the bank’s Credit Administration Department. His key responsibilities include overseeing new and renewed extensions of credit and ensuring lending and reporting activities are in compliance with applicable regulations.

After graduating with a Bachelor of Science in economics from Penn State, Hersh spent 18 years as a national bank examiner with the Comptroller of the Currency. In 2009, he joined Union National Community Bank/Union Community Bank in Mount Joy, Pennsylvania, where he spent 10 years as their executive vice president and chief credit officer. In 2019, Union was purchased by Northwest Bank, and Hersh decided to join Tompkins VIST Bank as senior vice president and regional commercial loan manager until joining Artisans’ Bank in March.

"I was drawn to Artisans’ Bank due to its size and mission as a mutually owned community bank,” said Hersh. “In my opinion, this is the best kind of banking. Artisans’ Bank exists for the good of the community and to support growth and economic stability of the community as its primary mission. I wanted to be part of that.”

Hersh presently lives in Lancaster, Pennsylvania, with his wife and children.