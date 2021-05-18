Tickled Pink of Bethany Beach holds ribbon-cutting with Bethany-Fenwick Chamber

Delaware News Desk

The Bethany-Fenwick Area Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon-cutting ceremony May 6 with new member Tickled Pink of Bethany Beach to celebrate its new location, at 100 Garfield Parkway, No. 10, in downtown Bethany.

Tickled Pink is a new retail store that features home décor and gift items. Owners and south Bethany residents Elise Lindsey and Michael Loftus have been part-time residents since 2007 and, as of this year, are full-time Delawareans. Lindsey and Loftus previously owned Production Associates and Speaker Vision, two entities that supported the live events and meeting industry, before selling these companies in 2017. The owners said they have always wanted to open a store with a goal to give back and support the local community; so, a portion of profits will be donated to various community charities and nonprofits. The Bethany Beach Volunteer Fire Department has been selected to receive their donation for the month of May.

In addition to Tickled Pink’s donation, the owners have selected a majority of merchandise from venders who also have a charity component to their sales, are women-owned business, small-batch enterprises and are U.S.-made.

For more on Tickled Pink, visit tickledpinkofbb.com; for more on the Bethany-Fenwick Area Chamber of Commerce, visit thequietresorts.com.