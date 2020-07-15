Right Balance Pilates celebrates three years

Delaware News Desk

The Rehoboth Beach – Dewey Beach Chamber of Commerce celebrated the grand reopening of member Right Balance Pilates with a ribbon cutting July 15.

Owner Carin Langen recently marked three years of classes at the Right Balance Studio with a new #WishingWall. Guests are welcome to come take photos with the 10-foot wings, hand-painted by certified pilates instructor Lesley “Irish” Richman.

Right Balance Pilates is located at 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue in Lewes. For more information call 302-226-0549 or go to www.rightbalancepilates.com.