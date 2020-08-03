Ocean View woman wins international photography contest

An Ocean View woman is the grand champion of the Ward Museum of Wildfowl Art’s 10th annual Art in Nature Photo Festival.

The renowned museum is part of Salisbury University in Salisbury, Maryland. Despite switching to a virtual format due to COVID-19, this year's Art in Nature Photo Festival saw its highest-ever participation. There were 1,698 entries by 384 photographers from 14 different countries.

Despite the international participation, the top prize went to a local woman, 60-year-old Margaret Udinski.

“I’ve just always enjoyed wildlife and when I retired five years ago I started getting into photography,” she said.

Udinski was born and raised in Delaware and is a retired hairstylist of 40 years. She said she gained some of her photography skills from taking online classes and going to workshops.

Her winning photo “Pura Vida!” features a red-eyed tree frog clinging to a heliconia bud. It was taken in Costa Rica in January.

Udinski has entered the Art in Nature Photo Festival the last four years. In 2019, she placed first in the “animals other than birds” category.

A full list of winners and their submissions is available here.