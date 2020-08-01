Short story contest winners announced

Delaware News Desk

Cat & Mouse Press of Lewes has announced the winners of the 2020 Rehoboth Beach Reads Short Story Contest.

A panel of six judges selected 22 stories, which will be published as a collection titled “Beach Mysteries.” The book will be available in December. Browseabout Books, of Rehoboth Beach, is the contest sponsor and will be awarding $500 for first place, $250 for second place and $100 for third place. Each judge also selected a story for special recognition.

The winning stories and authors are:

"Thalassotherapy," Carolyn Eichhorn (first place), Baltimore, Md.

"A Stitch in Time," Chris Jacobsen (second place), Rose Valley, Pa.

"Killer White Paint," Rich Barnett (3rd Place), Rehoboth Beach, Del.

"Tiny Solves the Case," James Gallahan (Judge’s Award), Herndon, VA

"Catching Up," Susan Towers (Judge’s Award), Lewes, Del.

"The Dripping Man," Will Eichler (Judge’s Award), Dover, Del.

"Thaddeus Zoon," Teresa Berry (Judge’s Award), Hockessin, Del.

"Hiawatha's Smile," Doug Harrell (Judge’s Award), Wilmington, Del.

"The Sound of Lightning," Kim Biasotto (Judge’s Award), Wilmington, Del.

"Baba's Flying," Paul Geiger, Ocean City, Md.

"Not Your Ordinary Thanksgiving," Sarah Barnett, Rehoboth Beach, Del.

"Treasured Time," Michele Connelly, Pottstown, Pa.

"Canary Creek," Justin Stoeckel, Millsboro, Del.

"Mystery at the Lilac of the Sea," Caren Pauling, Avon, Conn.

"Murder at the Sea Wall," Pat Valdata, Crisfield, Md.

"The Guests' Guess," Doretta Warnock, Frankford, Del.

"What Lies Within Us," Sarah Beth Harris, Marietta, Ga.

"The Ship to the Grey Havens," Linda Chambers, Baltimore, Md.

"The Mermaid of Rehoboth Beach," Jennifer Walker, St. John, U.S. Virgin Islands

"Circles," Tara Elliott, Salisbury, Md.

"Bus to the Beach," Kathaleen and Terrence McCormick, Smyrna, Del.

"Teething Toddlers Tell No Tales," Rachael Tipperman, Devon, Pa.

The annual Rehoboth Beach Reads Short Story Contest invites writers to submit stories of 500 to 3,500 words that feature Rehoboth Beach and fit that year’s theme. The theme for 2020 was “Beach Mysteries.”

Judges for the 2020 contest were: Tyler Antoine, program librarian at the Rehoboth Beach Public Library; Dennis Lawson, writer and English instructor at Delaware Technical Community College; Rebecca Lowe, Adult Program Coordinator at the Lewes Public Library; Laurel Marshfield, writer, ghostwriter, and book coach; Mary Pauer, writer, developmental editor and national contest judge; and Ron Sauder, owner of Secant Publishing, LLC, an independent publishing company based in Salisbury, Maryland.

Cat & Mouse Press was established to produce books and other materials that are fun, entertaining, and of particular interest to residents and visitors to the Delmarva region. The company publishes a free weekly newspaper for writers, Writing is a Shore Thing. For more information, visit the company’s website.