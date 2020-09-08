Fifth-grader from Georgetown publishes his seventh book

This Georgetown 11-year-old aspires to be a soccer player, a movie director and a priest — but in the meantime, he’s written his seventh book.

Máximo César Castellanos is bilingual. He first learned Spanish, then English upon starting school. The young author writes in both languages and all seven of his books have been self-published in both languages.

Máximo began telling stories as a toddler, through drawing. He took to writing stories as soon as he learned to read and write.

“I published my first book and that’s what got me inspired to write more and more,” said the fifth-grader at Most Blessed Sacrament Catholic School in Berlin, Maryland.

Máximo’s parents are both instructors at Delaware Technical and Community College – Mom teaches English. Dad, science. Máximo also likes coding, soccer, karate, filmmaking and playing piano and guitar.

He often writes science fiction.

His latest, “Dr. Pren and the Days of His Childhood,” takes place in a small town near the beach. A young man works across the street from a mysterious cabin.

“The humble young man, George, will discover how the man who lived in the cabin, Dr. Pren, and his childhood friends helped save the world,” says the book description.

“Dr. Pren and the Days of His Childhood” and all of Máximo’s books are available on Amazon.

