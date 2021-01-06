Laurel publisher reprints 1863 book 'Military Interference With the Election in Delaware'

A Laurel book publisher is making a book last printed by the Delaware General Assembly in 1863 available once more.

"Military Interference With the Election in Delaware, November 4, 1862" is a 500-page account of alleged harassment, assaults, election tampering, illegal arrests and imprisonments.

Bald Cypress Books founder Chris Slavens said the book offers "a glimpse of Delaware as a bitterly divided border state during the Civil War."

“This might be the most explosive book ever published in Delaware, yet it is almost completely unknown today,” he said.

The Delaware General Assembly originally printed 3,000 copies, which are very hard to find today, according to Slavens. He transcribed the text from a scanned copy.

The book features the testimonies of 128 people, including past Delaware Govs. William H. Ross of Seaford, William Cannon of Bridgeville and William Burton of Milford. Past Gov. Gove Saulsbury of Dover headed up a joint legislative committee that conducted the interviews, Slavens said.

Slavens founded Bald Cypress Books last year so he could publish books about the history and folklore of the Delmarva Peninsula. He first published his own book, "Roofed Graves of Delmarva," about mysterious historic graves with roof-like covers in Sussex and Wicomico counties, last year.

Hardcover and paperback editions of both books are available through major online retailers including Bookshop.org and Barnes & Noble or at baldcypressbooks.com.

