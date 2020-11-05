2 new Christmas events planned for Georgetown after parade cancellation

The Georgetown Chamber of Commerce is bouncing back with some fun new ideas after nixing this year’s Christmas parade.

Chamber President Linda Price said canceling the parade was heartbreaking.

“We couldn’t figure out a way for it to come together without a lot of hoops to jump through,” she said.

Price communicated with town residents and business owners who reached out via Facebook to come up with a plan for two new events.

“I was really happy to see people step up and want to help,” she said. “In this crazy COVID time, things are being canceled and the kids aren’t getting to have much joy. This way we can get more people in the spirit of the holiday and maybe forget about all the craziness.”

More:Georgetown police union says town fired its president unfairly

A holiday house and business decorating contest is slated for Dec. 4-15, with winners to be announced Dec. 16. The Chamber will provide a map of participating properties for viewers.

Awards for bragging rights include:

The Clark Griswold – brightest display

The Kevin McCallister – most creative

The George Bailey – most traditional

The Charles Dickens – most spirited

People’s choice

“Right now we’re looking at in-town businesses and residences. We’re targeting Cinderberry and The Meadows and anything along Market Street and Bedford Street,” Price said.

Related:Christmas parade off in Georgetown, on in Millsboro and Gumboro

Families especially will be thrilled to hear a “reverse parade” will be held on The Circle Tuesday, Dec. 15, 7-8:30 p.m.

Floats, displays and vehicles will be set up on The Circle for families to drive by as many times as they like. Santa will be on the porch of The Brick Hotel for the event and DJ Sky Brady will play Christmas tunes.

Anyone interested in participating in either event should email director@georgetowncoc.com or call 302-856-1544.

Georgetown Mayor Bill West said the town council is working on an alternative to the annual Santa’s House on The Circle, so kids can still see Santa and give him their Christmas lists.

More:Why Georgetown tap water turned black

More:Photos: Millsboro Police Department drive-thru trick-or-treating