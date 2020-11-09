Seaford to host drive-thru Christmas 'parade'

The Downtown Seaford Association will host a COVID-19-safe, drive-thru Christmas parade this year.

Seaford's Drive-Thru Snowflake Christmas Parade is set for 7 p.m. Dec. 5, with participants setting up stationary displays on High Street/Pennsylvania Avenue for spectators to drive by.

Cars will line up on southbound Nylon Boulevard and proceed down Pennsylvania Avenue, with the route ending at High Street and Market Street in front of city hall.

The parade plan was approved by the Delaware Department of Health and Social Services, the association said. Port-a-potties and sanitation stations will be available to entrants throughout the parade route. Parade viewers should remain in their cars.

The rain date is Dec. 6.

Participants must register by Tuesday, Dec. 1, at seafordde.com. For questions, call Tracy at 302-629-9173.