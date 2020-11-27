Live Nativity returning to Georgetown this year

The Good Ole Boy Foundation's live Nativity scene is returning to The Circle in Georgetown this year.

The scene will be erected nightly Dec. 18-24 from 6-8 p.m., according to spokesman K.C. Conaway.

The nonprofit came up with the idea last year, when, for the first time, Georgetown banned unattended displays "for both public safety and the avoidance of potential legal liabilities."

"One of the main reasons we did this is because it does seem like we're trying to push out the true meaning of Christmas. It's a great opportunity to just really hold true to those values many of us were brought up with," Conaway said. "I think 2020 has been a season of adversity, we feel like this is something that the community really needs this year."

Numerous churches from Sussex and Kent counties will provide actors for the scene.

Last year's biggest obstacle, Conaway said, was moving the manger to and from The Circle to storage at the Georgetown Fire Department nightly. This year, they're working on a more mobile option.

Also in Georgetown:Ground broken for Indian River’s new Howard T. Ennis School

Christmas to-do:DO Delaware: Winter WonderFEST returns to the beach with major changes

Also this year, of course, there's the pandemic to take into account.

"We will have mask mandate. We’ve got a pretty good space on The Circle so we’re going to do our best to make sure everyone’s safe and separated, socially distanced," Conaway said. "If the town shuts us down or there's some new mandates for outdoor gatherings, we'll set up some type of drive-by event."

The Good Ole Boy Foundation hopes to expand the event to other towns next year.

Christmas shopping:‘Made in the USA’ pays off for Harbeson business: JennyGems flourishes during pandemic